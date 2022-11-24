Eguana Technologies Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (CVE:EGT)

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eguana Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James analyst M. Glen expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $0.60 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Eguana Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.73 million.

Eguana Technologies Price Performance

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Eguana Technologies from C$0.65 to C$0.50 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of EGT opened at C$0.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.48. Eguana Technologies has a 12 month low of C$0.21 and a 12 month high of C$0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.31. The firm has a market cap of C$102.47 million and a P/E ratio of -9.11.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

