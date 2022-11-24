Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
ELMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Electromed in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Electromed in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.
Electromed Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of Electromed stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36. The company has a market cap of $84.85 million, a PE ratio of 45.46 and a beta of 0.49. Electromed has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $13.46.
Electromed Company Profile
Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Electromed (ELMD)
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.