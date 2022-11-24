Electroneum Price Tops $0.0021 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 24th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $38.16 million and $65,903.65 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006085 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001292 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000635 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002063 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00012619 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000145 BTC.
Electroneum Profile
Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,933,476,452 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Electroneum
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars.
