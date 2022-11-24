Electroneum Price Tops $0.0021 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 24th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $38.16 million and $65,903.65 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006085 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001292 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00012619 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,933,476,452 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

