Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.80.

ELROF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Elior Group from €6.50 ($6.63) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Elior Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Elior Group from €2.50 ($2.55) to €2.20 ($2.24) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Elior Group in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Elior Group from €3.30 ($3.37) to €3.00 ($3.06) in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Get Elior Group alerts:

Elior Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ELROF opened at $2.85 on Thursday. Elior Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.24.

Elior Group Company Profile

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, and gardening for corporate clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elior Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elior Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.