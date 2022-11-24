EMC Capital Management Has $198,000 Stock Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,360 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,882,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,899,000 after buying an additional 20,903 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,580,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,601,000 after buying an additional 176,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,740,000 after buying an additional 42,824 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,204,000 after buying an additional 250,733 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,227,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,798,000 after buying an additional 87,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

PRGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progress Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.85. 110,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,240. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.05. Progress Software Co. has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $153.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.10 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $55,125.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,869.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $55,125.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,869.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $256,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,740. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

