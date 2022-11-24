EMC Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Gray Television by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 11,621 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Gray Television by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gray Television by 1,067.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 150,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 137,984 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Gray Television in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,352,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Gray Television by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,393,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,309,000 after buying an additional 64,368 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Gray Television

In other news, Director Richard Lee Boger purchased 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $36,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,776.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Lee Boger bought 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $36,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,776.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Patrick Laplatney bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 462,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,763.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $172,620 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gray Television Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GTN. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Gray Television to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Gray Television from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens reduced their target price on Gray Television from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on Gray Television from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE:GTN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.93. 324,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,717. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Gray Television, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $24.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.12.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Featured Stories

