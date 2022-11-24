Energi Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 24th. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $9.55 million and $134,363.43 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000987 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00076605 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00060177 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000389 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00023054 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000294 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 58,651,384 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

