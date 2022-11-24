Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.33.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $52.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.18. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $54.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 36.51% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.15%.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Financial Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 46.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

