Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Tudor Pickering downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.44.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.77. 3,690,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,171,474. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average of $25.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.90%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.