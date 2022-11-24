Enzyme (MLN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.45 Million

Enzyme (MLN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 24th. Enzyme has a market capitalization of $41.22 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Enzyme has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Enzyme token can currently be bought for approximately $20.22 or 0.00121599 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Enzyme Token Profile

Enzyme was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,263 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,038,518 tokens. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Enzyme is enzyme.finance.

Enzyme Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

