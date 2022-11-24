Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Caleres, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Caleres in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Caleres’ current full-year earnings is $4.37 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Caleres’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $738.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.05 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 48.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.

Caleres Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caleres in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Caleres from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Caleres in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, CL King decreased their target price on shares of Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of CAL opened at $24.83 on Thursday. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $31.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.41. The stock has a market cap of $905.30 million, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caleres

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Caleres by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,968,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,374,000 after buying an additional 36,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Caleres by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,243,000 after buying an additional 171,567 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Caleres by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,691,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,637,000 after buying an additional 1,275,759 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Caleres by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,535,000 after buying an additional 33,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Caleres by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,077,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after buying an additional 236,500 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Caleres

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $133,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,129.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $64,220.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,811.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $133,917.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,129.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,520 shares of company stock valued at $692,710 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.