Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nordstrom, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Nordstrom in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.42 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.40. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nordstrom’s current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 57.97% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on JWN. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Nordstrom stock opened at $21.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average of $21.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.17. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $29.59.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 328.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 34.6% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 241.8% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 34,798 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 74,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,620,000. Institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

