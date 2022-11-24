Ergo (ERG) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $87.78 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 24th. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $87.78 million and approximately $514,732.63 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00008448 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,588.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.10 or 0.00470854 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00025477 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00121929 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.23 or 0.00815325 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.40 or 0.00707796 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00240131 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 62,643,942 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

