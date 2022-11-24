Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $954,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth about $347,000. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its position in CSX by 15.7% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 82,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in CSX by 7.4% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,252,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,455,000 after purchasing an additional 155,409 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 204,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of CSX to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.31.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.07. The stock had a trading volume of 9,659,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,032,074. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.51. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $67.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.