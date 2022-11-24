Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Lowers Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 32,806 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.17% of Dorian LPG worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,746,133 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,770,000 after purchasing an additional 87,492 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,506,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,319,000 after buying an additional 71,523 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 12.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,019,000 after acquiring an additional 137,918 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 32.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after acquiring an additional 196,749 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Dorian LPG by 41.7% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 202,443 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 59,600 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

Shares of LPG traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.47. 365,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,006. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.88. The company has a market cap of $785.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.15. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $19.71.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.27%.

LPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Dorian LPG from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Insider Activity at Dorian LPG

In other Dorian LPG news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $664,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,955,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $664,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,955,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 427,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,221,640. 28.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

