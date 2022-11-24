Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 504 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 15,863 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 964,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,661,000 after purchasing an additional 52,982 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 1st quarter worth $623,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Proto Labs by 4.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRLB stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.55. 255,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,193. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $61.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.28. The firm has a market cap of $692.92 million, a PE ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.25.

PRLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Proto Labs in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

