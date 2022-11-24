Ethereum Classic (ETC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $326.32 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 24th. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.31 or 0.00122300 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.80 billion and $326.32 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,605.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000490 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.71 or 0.00467964 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00025448 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.20 or 0.00814172 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.46 or 0.00701317 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001668 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006057 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00240499 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00259730 BTC.
About Ethereum Classic
ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,063,286 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
