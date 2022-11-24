EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director John L. Shields Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) Director John L. Shields sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $12,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,161 shares in the company, valued at $245,274.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

EverQuote Stock Up 2.3 %

EVER traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $11.14. The company had a trading volume of 182,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,637. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.15 million, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.79.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.21. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $103.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.28 million. As a group, analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVER. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in EverQuote by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 7.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in EverQuote by 9.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in EverQuote by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on EverQuote from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EverQuote currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

