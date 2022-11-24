Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,059,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,054 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $41,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 14.8% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 20,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 13.1% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.1% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 3,733.7% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Exact Sciences to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

In other news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $529,274.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,175.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $43.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $90.39.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

