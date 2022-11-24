Exor Capital LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Exor Capital LLP lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,489,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,493,469 shares during the period. Liberty Energy accounts for 4.3% of Exor Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Exor Capital LLP owned about 1.86% of Liberty Energy worth $44,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,052,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,716 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 227.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,632,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,197 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,474,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,776 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $9,032,000. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRT traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.56. 1,433,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,412. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.29. Liberty Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average is $14.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Liberty Energy to $23.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Liberty Energy to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.23.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $650,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,669,114.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 16,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $240,805.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,351,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,403,612.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $650,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268,115 shares in the company, valued at $56,669,114.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,468,270 shares of company stock valued at $191,229,505. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

