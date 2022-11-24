Fetch.ai One Day Trading Volume Reaches $23.51 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 4% against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $46.80 million and $23.51 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.0627 or 0.00000378 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00077841 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00060714 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000393 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009916 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00023405 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000297 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005537 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.