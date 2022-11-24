Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB) Trading Up 0.5%

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.72 and last traded at $42.57. 3,466 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 1,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.34.

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.67.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 64.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 887.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,350,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 94.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.