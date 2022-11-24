Fiduciary Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 117,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $41,011,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,414.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,246 shares of company stock worth $590,280 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.13. 2,172,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,830,849. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The company has a market cap of $142.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.73.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

