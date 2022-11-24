Fiduciary Group LLC Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,788,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $1,021,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 16.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.5% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of LOW traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $211.02. 2,593,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,762,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.73.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.35.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.