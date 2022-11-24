Fiduciary Group LLC Has $22.47 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Fiduciary Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fiduciary Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $22,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.23. 2,215,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,170,221. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.09. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $81.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

