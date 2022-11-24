Fiduciary Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,214 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,156 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 1.3% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.53. 17,890,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,542,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $153.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $53.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Comcast to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.52.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

