Fiduciary Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Fiduciary Group LLC cut its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,666 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1,261.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $1.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $161.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,455,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,411. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Marriott International to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,812 shares of company stock worth $3,475,694 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

