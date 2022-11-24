Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $675,000 Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,336 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QYLD. CWM LLC boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,120,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,522,000 after buying an additional 513,842 shares in the last quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,939,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,526,000 after acquiring an additional 56,681 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,964,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,656,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,729,000 after purchasing an additional 101,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,492,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,078,000 after purchasing an additional 135,030 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average of $17.23. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $22.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.04%.

