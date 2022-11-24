Financial Advocates Investment Management Lowers Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,784 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 289.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.40.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.1 %

Caterpillar stock opened at $236.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.05. The company has a market cap of $123.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $239.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.