Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New Investment in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth about $39,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth about $67,000. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CP. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

NYSE CP opened at $80.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $75.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.45. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

