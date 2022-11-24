Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New Investment in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.06% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 35,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 20,695 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 35,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $92.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.44 and a 200-day moving average of $89.57. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a twelve month low of $80.50 and a twelve month high of $109.19.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.