Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter worth $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4,477.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the second quarter valued at $87,000.

Shares of NYSE BCX opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.43. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $11.62.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This is a boost from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

