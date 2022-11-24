Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 20,737 Shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,737 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.28% of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 123,470.8% during the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 29,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 29,633 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 223.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period.

Get IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $34.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day moving average is $33.59. IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $41.97.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.