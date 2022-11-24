Financial Advocates Investment Management Trims Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in DocuSign by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in DocuSign by 963.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Wedbush upgraded DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $46.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $257.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.17.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

