Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Invests $231,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 34,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 244,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $34.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.09. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 313.55 and a beta of 1.22. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $46.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.