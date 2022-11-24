Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Purchases 622 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCH. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

PCH stock opened at $48.20 on Thursday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.14.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $306.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.27%.

PotlatchDeltic announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $464,511.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,622,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

