Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Purchases New Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Perrigo by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Perrigo by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Perrigo by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Perrigo by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Perrigo by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo Price Performance

PRGO stock opened at $32.52 on Thursday. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.12). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -165.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRGO. Raymond James lowered their price target on Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Perrigo Profile

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.