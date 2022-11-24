First Property Group (LON:FPO) Trading Down 2%

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.28). Approximately 13,285 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 86,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.50 ($0.29).

First Property Group Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 28.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.87.

About First Property Group

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

