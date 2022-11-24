First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on First Savings Financial Group to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ FSFG opened at $22.45 on Monday. First Savings Financial Group has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $28.55. The firm has a market cap of $159.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

In other First Savings Financial Group news, CFO Anthony A. Schoen sold 16,629 shares of First Savings Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $379,972.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,296.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $472,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. 26.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

