First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Trading 1% Higher

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD – Get Rating) shares traded up 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.86 and last traded at $21.86. 50,588 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 151,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.64.

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 2.5% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 1.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,467,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,216,000 after purchasing an additional 21,046 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 84.6% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 40,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 18,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the third quarter worth $664,000.

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

