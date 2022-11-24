FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Receives $42.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.78.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstEnergy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 940.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $39.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day moving average is $39.26. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 71.23%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

