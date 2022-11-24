FlatQube (QUBE) Price Tops $2.23 on Exchanges

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. FlatQube has a total market capitalization of $33.27 million and approximately $1,220.60 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlatQube token can now be bought for $2.23 or 0.00013471 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, FlatQube has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FlatQube Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,949,499 tokens. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 2.25947179 USD and is down -1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3,436.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

