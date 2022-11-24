Fmr LLC Has $1.07 Billion Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,886,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,692,130 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.93% of Charles Schwab worth $1,066,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.41. 4,386,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,115,531. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.71.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,111,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,338,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Citigroup started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.92.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

