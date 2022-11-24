Fmr LLC Has $1.48 Billion Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,429,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,082,112 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.60% of BlackRock worth $1,479,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 67.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlackRock Stock Up 0.4 %

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $703.92.

BLK stock traded up $2.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $736.32. The stock had a trading volume of 489,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,947. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $939.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $628.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $641.83. The company has a market capitalization of $110.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. BlackRock’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.88 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.79%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

