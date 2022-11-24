Fmr LLC Purchases 5,605,802 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,605,802 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 2.52% of Activision Blizzard worth $1,532,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,936,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,216,536. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The company has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49.

Several brokerages have commented on ATVI. Raymond James raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.28.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

