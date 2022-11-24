Fmr LLC Purchases 70,753 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,101,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,753 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,291,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 118.8% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 12.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,498,000 after purchasing an additional 38,774 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 34.9% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 28,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,436 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE MTB traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $171.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,708. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.42. The stock has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $141.49 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTB shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.92.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

