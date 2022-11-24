Fmr LLC Trims Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,689,278 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,376 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.37% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $1,619,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $57.27 and a 12 month high of $86.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TD. StockNews.com began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.70.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

