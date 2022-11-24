Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Director Thomas Albanese Sells 20,000 Shares

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) Director Thomas Albanese sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$190.75, for a total transaction of C$3,814,914.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,338,049.75.

Shares of TSE FNV traded up C$0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$193.67. The stock had a trading volume of 41,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,035. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$168.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$170.52. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$151.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$216.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a current ratio of 24.34. The company has a market cap of C$37.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.436 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 24.09%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$260.00 to C$230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$224.00 to C$247.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada to C$111.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$202.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$194.00.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

