Frax Trading Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. In the last seven days, Frax has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Frax token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00006022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a total market cap of $1.17 billion and approximately $4.74 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,417.70 or 0.08575265 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.77 or 0.00482509 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,894.26 or 0.29603901 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,177,827,327 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

