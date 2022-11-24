Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.35. Friedman Industries shares last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 10,935 shares traded.

Friedman Industries Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $67.64 million, a P/E ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $161.80 million during the quarter.

Friedman Industries Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Friedman Industries’s payout ratio is currently 1.50%.

In related news, Director Sandra Kay Scott acquired 5,000 shares of Friedman Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $48,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Friedman Industries news, Director Sandra Kay Scott purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe L. Williams purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,955.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 23,610 shares of company stock worth $196,938. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Friedman Industries

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 15.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Friedman Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 46,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 64.4% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 70,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 27,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

About Friedman Industries

(Get Rating)

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.